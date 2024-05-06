'Thrilled to be Back': Abhishek Bachchan Returns to 'Housefull' Franchise

Bachchan joined the franchise in 2016 with Housefull 3. In the film, the actor played a wannabe-rapper Bunty, whose circumstances forced him to pretend to be differently abled.

The actor also said that he is looking forward to "have mad fun" the team. "I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun," he added.

Producer Sajid Khan also spoke about Bachchan's return to the franchise. “I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film," he said in a statement.

According to reports, the production for Housefull 5 will commence in the UK in August this year. The film will be shot on a cruise liner. The film is expected to hit the big screens on 6 June 2025.