There Is No Set Date for BTS Comeback, Says HYBE Chairman

He also added, "The issue of the military is not something that gets resolved as planned, and since we also need time to prepare for their return once they come back [from the military], I want to say that we cannot continue with a ‘promised year.’ But this is not just false hope as both parties have agreed to really actively do our best.”

Bang also said, “When looking at an individual’s career and national assets, I can’t say that [enlistment] is without loss. I believe it’s the truth that the continuity of one’s career or the value of national assets gets cut off or begins declining. However, it is a completely different matter for an individual to happily accept their military duty as a citizen of a country. The country has made this decision and for nearly three years, [BTS] has continued to say of this matter, ‘we will go once we are called.”

When he asked about BTS' enlistment dates he responded by saying that he could not reveal them as the timelines are personal information. Jin, also known as, Kim Seok-jin joined the army in December last year.