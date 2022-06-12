BTS’ New Anthology Album ‘Proof’ Embraces Their Past and Celebrates Their Future

The first CD is a compilation of the group’s 17 singles, starting off with Born Singer, the group’s re-interpretation of J-Cole’s original Born Sinner. This is the first time the band has included this track in a studio album, much to the delight of A.R.M.Y. This CD also evokes nostalgia with tracks such as their debut title track 'No More Dream' in 2013, where the mega-group caught the general public’s attention by singing about oppressive school systems.

The subsequent tracks in the album- 'N.O.', 'Boy in Luv' and 'Danger' feel like glancing through a bildungsroman, as they navigate the complexities of youth at the brink of adulthood. The album also includes hip-hop and R&B heavy tracks 'I Need You', 'Run' and 'Burning Up' (Fire), from 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life albums' (2015-2016). These songs are representative of a BTS driven by youthful vigour and a hunger to prove their mettle to the world.

It also includes 'Blood, Sweat and Tears', a song which incorporates moombahton, rap and EDM from their 2016 LP 'Wings' and 'Spring Day', an anthem allegedly pertaining to the Sewol Ferry disaster.