The Time Amitabh Thought He Remembered When Ajay Kissed on Screen

However, the publication probably got it right the first time since Devgn's Satyagraha co-star Kareena Kapoor reportedly refused to shoot intimate scenes with anyone. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a source from the sets of Satyagraha said, "Prakashji wanted at least a brush-on-the-lips since this was a very passionate moment between the lead pair. But now after marriage, Kareena won't do any intimate scenes with any of her co-stars. Not even her own husband Saif."

The song Ras Se Bhare Tore Nain Saawariya in the film was supposed to feature a kiss between the actors. Satyagraha released in August 2013 with Devgn, Kareena and Amitabh Bachchan as main characters. Arjun Rampal, Amrita Rao, and Manoj Bajpayee appeared in supporting roles.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn will reunite in Devgn's next directorial Mayday. The movie reportedly stars Rakul Preet Singh along side Devgn and Bachchan.