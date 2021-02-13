How’s ‘The Girl on The Train’ Different From the Hollywood Version
Parineeti Chopra talks about how the Bollywood version of ‘The Girl on the Train’ is different.
Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is all set for release on 26 February. The Netflix film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, adapted from Paula Hawkings' novel.
Talking about the film, Parineeti Chopra had said in a statement, “The Girl On The Train was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with Ribhu to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. The Girl On The Train will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth!”
Parineeti Chopra spoke with The Quint and said, "I had a lot of fun doing this character because there were shades of alcoholism and she (Mira Kapoor) was a different person with all those she interacted with. I obviously had the what Emily Blunt did in the English film flow through my system, but made sure I brought what Ribhu wanted to the character."
Talking about acting in a remake, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Ribhu wrote in my character completely. Also, for us, as actors this was a new experience altogether. It was a new memory we were living and we had not played these characters or had these experiences before."
Watch the video to find out more.
