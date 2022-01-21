‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: SSR’s Sister Shares Tribute on His Birth Anniversary
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend also shared an old picture with the actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and shared a video tribute for her late brother on his birth anniversary. She wrote in the caption, “My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! #SushantDay.”
The video contains clips and pictures from Sushant’s films and public appearances. Several fans wished Sushant in the comments. One wrote, “Happy birthday to your handsome brother di. He is smiling at us saying thank you to all of us,” and another fan commented, “Not a day goes by without praying and remembering you. Happy birthday... hope you are rocking wherever you are!”
Sushant’s friend Varun Kumar shared an old picture of the actor with the caption, “Happy birthday my brother, I hope you are having all the good times ! We had a blast, and I miss you alot. Don't worry about your wish no. 32, I will fulfill that, and I know you will be with me.” In 2019, Sushant had shared his list of 50 dreams and number 32 was ‘Visit Antarctica’.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020. He was last seen in Dil Bechara and Kedarnath.
Three years after Kedarnath’s release, his co-star Sara Ali Khan had shared a note for Sushant which read, “But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant.”
