‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: SSR’s Sister Shares Tribute on His Birth Anniversary

The video contains clips and pictures from Sushant’s films and public appearances. Several fans wished Sushant in the comments. One wrote, “Happy birthday to your handsome brother di. He is smiling at us saying thank you to all of us,” and another fan commented, “Not a day goes by without praying and remembering you. Happy birthday... hope you are rocking wherever you are!”

Sushant’s friend Varun Kumar shared an old picture of the actor with the caption, “Happy birthday my brother, I hope you are having all the good times ! We had a blast, and I miss you alot. Don't worry about your wish no. 32, I will fulfill that, and I know you will be with me.” In 2019, Sushant had shared his list of 50 dreams and number 32 was ‘Visit Antarctica’.