Sushant's Family Lawyer Calls AIIMS Report 'Faulty', Writes to CBI

However, the latter states that "recently Dr Sudhir Gupta has selectively leaked to a couple of media houses incriminating content of the report submitted to CBI, irresponsibly commenting that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is 'conclusively' a case of suicide and there is no foul play. Clearly the said leak is aimed at creating doubts in the mind of people..."

Vikas Singh, in his letter, called the conduct of Sudhir Gupta 'unethical and unprofessional' and requested that the case be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by the CBI.