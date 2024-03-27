'Stood There, Kept On Doing Work': Akshay Recalls Having '16 Consecutive Flops'

Adding that he will continue to explore various genres, he further said, "I won’t be sticking to one kind of thing just because people say, ‘sir, aaj kal comedy and action bohot chal rahe hai (I am told comedy and action is working lately)’. It doesn’t mean I should only do action. I myself start getting bored if I do one kind of thing. Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, whether it is Airlift or Rustom, or many other films that I have done; sometimes success is there, sometimes it’s not.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor further recalled the time he had 16 consecutive flops and added, "It is not that I have not seen (this phase before), there was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops in my career. But I stood there and kept on doing work and I’ll still do that. This is one film this year for which we all have done lots of hard work and now we are going to see the results. We hope this is going to bring good luck to all of us.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on 10 April.