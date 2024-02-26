'Star Trek,' 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Passes Away At 49

"For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment," the statement continued. "He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community."

The Star Trek franchise also mourned the death of Mitchell on social media and their website. "It is with profound sadness that we share news of Kenneth Mitchell's passing. His vibrant energy and incredible spirit touched the lives of many and will continue to inspire us all. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans as we remember and honor his legacy," the message read.