'Star Trek,' 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Passes Away At 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Star Trek and Captain Marvel, has passed away at the age of 49 after a five-year-long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
His family shared a statement on social media that reads, "He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers. But to those close to him he was known as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie goer, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, detailed particular, Leaf's supporter, world traveller, uncle joker, younger brother, Susan's partner, and more than anything else, a proud father."
"For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment," the statement continued. "He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community."
The Star Trek franchise also mourned the death of Mitchell on social media and their website. "It is with profound sadness that we share news of Kenneth Mitchell's passing. His vibrant energy and incredible spirit touched the lives of many and will continue to inspire us all. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans as we remember and honor his legacy," the message read.
Born in Toronto on 24 November, 1974, Mitchell rose to fame for his portrayal of the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio on Star Trek: Discovery, and for playing Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel.
