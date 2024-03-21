SS Rajamouli, Son Karthikeya Survive 'Freaking' Earthquake In Japan

Rajamouli's son Karthikeya took to his X account to share a picture of his watch, showing an emergency alert for the earthquake. He wrote, “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked. (sic)”