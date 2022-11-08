SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Becomes Third Highest-Grossing Indian Film in Japan
'RRR' has overtaken Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' in terms of its box office collection in Japan.
After making its entry to the 95th Academy Awards, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become the third highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. Overtaking the box office collections of Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million), the film has reportedly earned JPY 185 million (about Rs 10.3 crores) within the first three weeks of its theatrical release in Japan.
The adventure drama has achieved a rare feet in Japan, with over 1.2 lakh viewers who watched the film in cinemas in the last 17 days. With such historic collection, the film has reportedly collected Rs 1200 crore nett at the global box office.
Taking to Twitter, RRR's official handle shared the news with their fans and wrote, "The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days). ありがとう日本 (Thank you Japan) heart emoji."
Besides the two leads, Rajamouli's magnum opus also features actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Set in the pre-independence period, it follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s.
RRR made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022, in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
