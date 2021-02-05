Sonu Sood Withdraws Plea Challenging BMC Notice in Supreme Court

Sonu Sood on 31 January moved the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction carried out by him at a residential building in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. In his petition, the actor stated that his application for conversion had been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission. He added in his plea that if the application of the petitioners for conversion is approved, the financial loss due to demolition will not be recovered.

The BMC has alleged that Sonu Sood has converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road, into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. The actor has dismissed these claims, saying that he had permission from the municipal body and was only waiting on clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.