ADVERTISEMENT

Sonu Sood Says He'll Remain Without Political Affiliations While Wishing Sister

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joined the Congress on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonu Sood with his sister Malvika Sood.</p></div>
i

Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood began her journey in politics by joining the Congress on Monday. Sonu took to Twitter to wish Malvika, and added that he will remain without political affiliations. Sonu also wrote that he continue with his social work. The actor has been lauded for his humanitarian work through the pandemic.

"As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions", Sonu wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malvika Sood would be Congress's candidate from her hometown Moga in the February Punjab Assembly polls.

After the announcement, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi took to Twitter to welcome Malvika into the party.

Also Read

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Joins Congress, to Contest Polls From Moga

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Joins Congress, to Contest Polls From Moga
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT