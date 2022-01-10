Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Joins Congress, to Contest Polls From Moga

Sachar, 38, who is married and running her parental family business in Moga, said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people.



Sood's old-time friends and well-wishers in his hometown, some 175 km from the state capital Chandigarh, described him as the messiah of tens of thousands of desperate migrants in Maharashtra amidst pandemic, while his family believes his philanthropy spirit comes from his ancestry.



"I am proud that my brother is giving succour and strength to those who have been ruined by the pandemic," Sachar had told IANS.



Born to a business family, the siblings' father was in the cloth business and mother was an English lecturer in Moga's oldest DM College of Education.

Their eldest sister is settled in the US.