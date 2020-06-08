Sonu Sood has been at the helm of helping out migrants and daily-wage earners. The actor has been working tirelessly to send people back to their hometowns. People have been reaching out to Sonu through various mediums and even social media. However, on Sunday (7 June), some of those tweets asking for help went missing from the microblogging platform. Some other tweets that the actor replied to were also deleted, sparking rumours and chatter.Sonu Sood Funds Another Chartered Flight, This Time to DehradunTalking to The Quint, Sonu Sood said, “I feel a lot of people have already reached their destinations and received the help, and since their numbers are on social media they were probably receiving calls. So I think that’s why some were deleted, so that the numbers don’t stay on the internet. Secondly, there are a lot of people who just want to check and when they get a call from us, they delete the tweets saying that we just wanted to get in touch with you. I think there’s also a section of people who want o confirm if the help reaches people, they add their numbers and put in an enquiry. So, I have tweeted saying that only the needy must reach out, otherwise a lot of genuine people who actually need help, their tweets get lost in the sea of messages we receive.”Sonu Sood also called out some fake accounts asking for a donation to “Sonu Sood Majdoor Help Fund”.Sonu Sood at it Again, Sends 200 Idli Vendors Back to Tamil Nadu The actor has been receiving an overwhelming response from film stars, sportsmen and politicians alike for the work that he is doing. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.