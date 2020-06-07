Ever since the lockdown started and the migrant crisis started to emerge, actor Sonu Sood singlehandedly took on the task of sending workers and labourer home. On 6 June, he arranged for buses for Idli vendor of Tamil Nadu to go back home. A video of a woman thanking him with aarti emerged on social media.The actor has started the Ghar Bhejo Initiative with his friend Neeti Goel. Sonu’s fans were in awe of his kindness and hard work. “This is what people with privileges do for others!!! He has all my respect. I wish him more success! The society needs more of him. Bollywood actors should learn something from him,” read a comment. “His deeds look so genuine, unlike others who do it for publicity,” read another comment.Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Sonu for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over.Rawat spoke to Sonu on the phone to express his gratitude. “Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job,” Rawat said in a Facebook post. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.