Won’t Return From Dubai Till Things Get Normal: Sonu Nigam
Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself, along with his family, in Dubai.
Speaking to mid-day, he said that he will not return till things settle down.
The singer said that his son Nevaan’s school is closed, so they are spending most of their time indoors. “Personal hygiene and distancing yourself socially are the most important things now”, he added.
In order to cheer up his fans Sonu has decided to perform online during the Janta Curfew on Sunday. “The entire country has decided to adhere to PM Narendra Modi’s appeal and observe a Janta Curfew on 22 March. I will be performing for them at 8 pm India time to cheer my fans up. The concert will not just be for Indians but all the people worldwide who follow Indian music and they can live stream from my social media platforms”, Sonu said.
A host of celebrities are taking to social media to urge fans not to panic and take all the necessary precautions during this time. Shah Rukh Khan uploaded a short clip on his Instagram and Twitter account and said, “I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commute by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint front. So, I appeal, please do not panic, please be careful.”
(Inputs: mid-day and IANS)
