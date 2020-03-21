Won’t Return From Dubai Till Things Get Normal: Sonu Nigam

The singer said that his son Nevaan’s school is closed, so they are spending most of their time indoors. “Personal hygiene and distancing yourself socially are the most important things now”, he added.

In order to cheer up his fans Sonu has decided to perform online during the Janta Curfew on Sunday. “The entire country has decided to adhere to PM Narendra Modi’s appeal and observe a Janta Curfew on 22 March. I will be performing for them at 8 pm India time to cheer my fans up. The concert will not just be for Indians but all the people worldwide who follow Indian music and they can live stream from my social media platforms”, Sonu said.