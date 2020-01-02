‘Soni’ Actor Geetika Speaks About Unnao & CAA, Twitter Praises Her

Soni actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan is the latest celebrity to speak out on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Not just that, she also expressed her opinion on the Unnao rape case. Geetika recently appeared on the Newcomers Roundtable 2019, hosted by Rajeev Masand.

During the conversation, Geetika showed her palms, on which were written the words, ‘Unnao’, ‘CAA’ and ‘Jamia’. The episode was recorded on the day the verdict on the Unnao case was supposed to be pronounced. “We hope we don’t get disappointed more by the Unnao verdict. We hope that the times improve,” Geetika said.