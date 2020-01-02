‘Soni’ Actor Geetika Speaks About Unnao & CAA, Twitter Praises Her
Soni actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan is the latest celebrity to speak out on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Not just that, she also expressed her opinion on the Unnao rape case. Geetika recently appeared on the Newcomers Roundtable 2019, hosted by Rajeev Masand.
During the conversation, Geetika showed her palms, on which were written the words, ‘Unnao’, ‘CAA’ and ‘Jamia’. The episode was recorded on the day the verdict on the Unnao case was supposed to be pronounced. “We hope we don’t get disappointed more by the Unnao verdict. We hope that the times improve,” Geetika said.
As for CAA, the actor said, “I hope we are kinder towards each other.”
Geetika received a lot of praise on social media for voicing her opinion. “I was not expecting that someone will talk about Unnao Rape case and CAA. She had written Jamia also on her hand. That someone is Geetika Vaidya,” a user wrote.
Another user said that “women have been incredible in this fight” and Geetika is an example.
Check out some other tweets:
