ADVERTISEMENT

'I Could See Myself Sinking and I Just Knew I Needed Help': Sonali Bendre

Sonali opens up about her mental health during her cancer treatment.

Abira Dhar
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read

Sonali Bendre makes her OTT debut with a newsroom drama, The Broken News. She plays an editor of a news channel that believes in journalistic ethics but is at loggerheads with a competitive number one news channel that only believes in sensationalism.

We met up with Sonali who took us to her favourite restaurant in Mumbai, Mizu.

The actor told us what diet she is following right now and how back in the 90s she was told she was too skinny. Sonali, who is playing Amina Qureshi in The Broken News, told us she is very clear that she wants to play her age, and with The Broken News she is also letting people know that she is ready for more work but there are some parameters that she has set for herself.

Sonali opens up about her mental health during her cancer treatment and what made her seek help.

The Broken News is now streaming on Zee5.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.

Location Courtesy: Mizu, Mumbai.

Also Read

‘Need Time to Process It’: Sonali Bendre on Mahima Chaudhry’s Cancer Diagnosis

‘Need Time to Process It’: Sonali Bendre on Mahima Chaudhry’s Cancer Diagnosis
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×