Aishwarya Rai’s Modelling Bill From 1992 Goes Viral, Here’s How Much She Earned
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's magazine shoot, along with a Rs 1500 invoice, is making its way around the internet.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry even today. She has made a name for herself ever since her very first Coca Cola ad went viral in 1993. But her journey began even before this, when the actress took up modelling jobs just like any other aspiring actress back in the day.
A copy of Aishwarya's modeling invoice from her early career has surfaced online. The bill, dated May 23, 1992, was created just two years before she was crowned Miss World in 1994. The actress was paid Rs 1,500 for her work on a magazine shoot, according to the document.
It says Aishwarya, who was "about 18 years old" at the time, "agreed to work as a model" for an agency called Krupa Kreations for a magazine catalogue shoot.
The bill bears her signature at the bottom and states that the transaction was completed in Mumbai. Aishwarya's address, where she lived in Khar at the time, was also mentioned.
Check out some reactions from netizens here.
Vimal Upadhyay, a Twitter user, shared a few pictures of the magazine shoot and wrote, "Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue."
Aishwarya looked like a diva in cultural clothing as she was photographed with the other models in front of the camera.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.