Simi Garewal Shares Throwback Video of Abhishek Bachchan Calling Her 'Oprah'

Abhishek continued, "Do you need something more substantial than that?" Asked to say a few lines, he said, "Hi. I'm Abhishek Bachchan and you're watching..." Simi helped him with the show's name, "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal" and a cheeky Abhishek said, "Rendezvous with Simi aunty".

Simi told him, "No, you're not going to 'aunty' me." Abhishek asked her, "What do I call you?" When Simi asked what he would call her, Abhishek replied, "Oprah (Winfrey)."

Abhishek also jokingly imitated his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared the clip and wrote, "Thank you Simi aunty... Sorry, Oprah".