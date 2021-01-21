Thanks for Changing My Life: Siddharth Gupta Remembers Sushant

"Happiest birthday my bhai. I miss you so much. Only you know what you are to me. All the knowledge and wisdom you imparted on me and everyone you touched in your life will take your legacy forward. Thanks for making me understand consciousness, thanks for teaching me how to love without conditions attached. Thanks for changing my life and helping me find myself. I am sure everyone you met would agree with it. Today i look up in the sky and smile cause i know you are smiling back. My Alien brother", Siddharth wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year. Some time back, Siddharth had opened up to The Quint about his mentor and friend. "Staying with him was like getting inspired everyday. The reason we connected was a lot of common interests, we were a lot into sports, I’m majorly into sports he was majorly into sports, I’m an engineer, he is an engineer, I’m into science he is into science. And beyond that, he took me to the other side of it where he made me understand the biggest thing, consciousness, he was a maverick”, Siddharth had said.