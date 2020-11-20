Siddharth Gupta on Living With SSR & 'Vaaste' Crossing 1 Billion

Actor Siddharth Gupta, who is known for the music video Vaaste, is over the moon as his video has hit one billion recently. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali & Nikhil D’Souza, the song was one of the biggest hits of 2019 and the video became very popular. Speaking to The Quint about this record number, Siddharth said he had a gut feeling that the song would do well but never expected it to be this widely appreciated.

He also shared a funny story on how he managed to land the music video.

Siddharth, who lived with Sushant Singh Rajput for almost a year, opened up about his 'mentor and brother' for the first time.