Siddharth Gupta on Living With SSR & 'Vaaste' Crossing 1 Billion
Siddharth Gupta shares memories of his 'mentor', late Sushant Singh Rajput & his music video Vaaste.
Actor Siddharth Gupta, who is known for the music video Vaaste, is over the moon as his video has hit one billion recently. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali & Nikhil D’Souza, the song was one of the biggest hits of 2019 and the video became very popular. Speaking to The Quint about this record number, Siddharth said he had a gut feeling that the song would do well but never expected it to be this widely appreciated.
He also shared a funny story on how he managed to land the music video.
Siddharth, who lived with Sushant Singh Rajput for almost a year, opened up about his 'mentor and brother' for the first time.
He spoke about the bond he shared with the late actor and an important life lesson Sushant taught him.
