Shriya Saran on Husband Suffering From COVID-19 Like Symptoms

Actor Shriya Saran is currently in Barcelona, Spain with her husband Andrei Koscheev who recently suffered from coronavirus like symptoms. In an interview, the actor reveals what life is like in lockdown in one of the worst-hit countries.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shriya said, “I’ve been in lockdown for nearly a month now in Barcelona. It's surreal how drastically things changed around me ever since COVID-19 first hit us.”

Adding that it all began on 13 March when the two stepped out to celebrate their anniversary and found the restaurant shut, she said, “The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go.”

Soon after, her husband developed a dry cough and fever, leading them to the hospital.