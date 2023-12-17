Shreyas Talpade to be Discharged Soon From Hospital; Shares Filmmaker Sohum Shah

Sharing an update on Shreyas' health, Shah told E Times, "I visited him on the same night he was taken to the hospital, and I was there today. It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me being back to himself. He was filled with gratitude and blessings that he was timely taken care of. Thanks to his wife, Deepti, who had an amazing presence of mind and took the right decisions at the right time. They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank God he's recovering well, and everyone's best wishes are with him."

Before suffering a cardiac arrest, the 47-year-old actor was shooting for his upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle. After complaining of uneasiness, Shreyas was rushed to the hospital.