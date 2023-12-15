Shreyas Talpade Is 'In Stable Condition Now'; Wife Deepti Shares Health Update

In a statement shared with the press, Deepti said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.

"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shreyas will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The film is the third installment of the Welcome franchise and will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

The film also stars Akshay kumar, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Vrihi Kodvara.