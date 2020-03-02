Sharon Stone Shares Picture About Protest in Solidarity With India
Hollywood actor Sharon Stone shared a picture of a ‘samosa packet’ on her Instagram stories, that is a part of a ‘joint artists’ protest in solidarity with mass protests in India’. Sofia Karim, a London-based architect and artist, shared the same and wrote, “Sharon Stone is sharing our Samosa packet movement!!! Thanks a million, @sharonstone #turbinebagh standing in solidarity with the resistance in India, speaking out on rise of fascism, racism and far-right nationalism across the globe.”
Titled #Turbine Bagh, this “samosa packet movement” will be staged in London’s Turbine Hall on 28 March. These samosa packets are specially crafted to carry messages of solidarity with those protesting in masses in India. Karim’s uncle, Shahidul Alam’s poem, ‘The Price of Gratitude’, features on the samosa packet.
Samosa packets, which will carry slogans of resistance and solidarity with Indian protesters, will be a part of the exhibit in Turbine Hall in London, where artists will join hands in a peaceful protest. A picture taken at an anti-CAA/NRC/NPR protest in Kolkata is among the pictures that will be printed on the packets.
Photographer-turned-director Ronny Sen’s capture of rapper Kat Jr also features on one of the samosa packets. Clicked from the rally on College Street, Kolkata last December, Jat na, bhat de (Don’t give me religion, give me food) is painted across the rapper’s chest.
In an interview to The Times Of India, Ronny Sen said, “On Thursday, Roger Waters read lines of my very dear friend and poet Aamir Aziz. On Friday, John Cusack shared a photograph of Narendra Modi where his hands are soaked in blood along with the words ‘Gujarat 2002, Delhi 2020’. And on Saturday Sharon Stone has shared about Turbine Bagh. It is wonderful that those outside the country are taking note of the people’s movements across India and South Asia at large.”
