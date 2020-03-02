Sharon Stone Shares Picture About Protest in Solidarity With India

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone shared a picture of a ‘samosa packet’ on her Instagram stories, that is a part of a ‘joint artists’ protest in solidarity with mass protests in India’. Sofia Karim, a London-based architect and artist, shared the same and wrote, “Sharon Stone is sharing our Samosa packet movement!!! Thanks a million, @sharonstone #turbinebagh standing in solidarity with the resistance in India, speaking out on rise of fascism, racism and far-right nationalism across the globe.”

Titled #Turbine Bagh, this “samosa packet movement” will be staged in London’s Turbine Hall on 28 March. These samosa packets are specially crafted to carry messages of solidarity with those protesting in masses in India. Karim’s uncle, Shahidul Alam’s poem, ‘The Price of Gratitude’, features on the samosa packet.