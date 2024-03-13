'It Has Been Some Time Since I Won An Award': SRK On Best Actor Award Win

Shah Rukh Khan recently won the Best Actor award for his role in Pathaan and Jawan at Zee Cine Awards. Now a video from the event is circulating from the event wherein the actor is seen talking about his big win.
The actor in his acceptance speech says, “It has been some time since I won an award. Kuch aath-nau saal ho gaye (Eight-nine years have gone by since I won the best actor trophy). Love hi love mil raha the award nahin mil raha tha (I was receiving love but no awards). This is my first award after many years.”
Take a look:
He dedicated his award to his family:
Shah Rukh Khan had one of his most successful years in recent times in the Bollywood film industry. With films like Pathaan and Jawan going houseful and his fans celebrating the releases like it is nothing less than a festival SRK is truly having a moment in the film industry.
