'I Thought I Wasn't Making Good Films': SRK On His Break Before 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero was met with an overwhelming response at the box office. During the event, the superstar interacted with fans and expressed his gratitude for their love and support.

The actor also opened up about his career trajectory. "It’s new because I have been working for 33 years, and you take such a big gap. Normally, you get a little nervous, and you feel that, ‘I hope I’ve got the film right’. Usse pehle kuch meri filmein thi jo itni acchi nahi gayi toh mujhe lagne laga tha ki main acchi filmein bana nhi raha hun (Prior to that, there were some of my films that didn’t do well, so I thought maybe I’m not making good films). But I think more than my films, ek pyaar tha logo ka jo Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki ke liye (It was people's love for Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki)," he said.

Shah Rukh continued, “I think this whole country and people outside this country from India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, ‘Are 4 saal ke liye mat jaya karo, 2-4 mahine theek hai (don’t take a break for 4 years, 2-4 months are fine)’. So, I’m very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience, and the whole world for making me realise ki jo main karta hun woh theek karta hun aur mujhe woh baar baar karte rehna chahiye (that what I do is right and I should keep doing it).”