COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan Urges Fans to ‘Not Panic & Be Careful’

Some time back, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to upload a video, urging people to exercise social distancing to curb spreading of the virus. The actor did it in his signature style by delivering another Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue that lasted for over two minutes.

The actor began by saying that the problem lies with us. “The biggest problem is that we think we are all geniuses. We talk about Netflix and chilling, but when the time has come to self-isolate ourselves then we are suddenly reminded of all the pending work and the collapsing economy,” Kartik said, adding that all those still not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously should be ashamed of themselves.