COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan Urges Fans to ‘Not Panic & Be Careful’
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and urged people to self-isolate and prevent the spread of coronavirus. He uploaded a short clip on his Instagram and Twitter account and said, “I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commute by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint front. So, I appeal, please do not panic, please be careful.”
Recently, Anushka Sharma also uploaded a clip, in which she features with her husband. Virat starts by saying that “We're all going through a very difficult time.” Anushka stressed that “acting together” can “prevent further spread of the virus.” Virat also added that both of them are staying home and “self-isolation” can prevent the spread of the air-borne coronavirus pandemic. Concluding the video, Anushka said “stay home and stay healthy.”
Some time back, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to upload a video, urging people to exercise social distancing to curb spreading of the virus. The actor did it in his signature style by delivering another Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue that lasted for over two minutes.
The actor began by saying that the problem lies with us. “The biggest problem is that we think we are all geniuses. We talk about Netflix and chilling, but when the time has come to self-isolate ourselves then we are suddenly reminded of all the pending work and the collapsing economy,” Kartik said, adding that all those still not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously should be ashamed of themselves.
We'll get through this!
