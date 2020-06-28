On 24 June, Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years of being a Bollywood actor. He began his career with an appearance in the film Deewana, directed by Raj Kanwar and also starring Rishi Kapoor. Deewana released in 1992.On 28 June, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to reflect on his journey so far. He thanked his fans for giving him the opportunity to entertain them. He also gave a special shoutout to his wife Gauri Khan. He posted a photo of himself on social media with the caption:“Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment.”Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It was directed by Aanand L Rai. Shah Rukh Khan was also involved in the making of The Zoya Factor, which starred Sonam Kapoor. Khan was the narrator in the film. Shah Rukh Khan has not yet made any official announcements regarding his next project.Recently, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, SRK had put out a special post remembering the actor.He wrote, “He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!”Shah Rukh to Play a Journalist in R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.