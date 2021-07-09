Shagufta Ali Receives Aid of ₹5 Lakh From Madhuri on Behalf of 'Dance Deewane'

Shagufta Ali said in Hindi, "The last 32 among 36 years have been wonderful. I overcame hurdles, worked a lot and supported my family and myself. However, in the last four years nothing was working out. There were several auditions and other things but no luck. During that time I was struggling with my health also. I couldn't tolerate the pain these past four years".

A teary-eyed Ali added, "The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it." Her words left everyone in tears.

Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges of the show, walked up to her and consoled her. "You had written that you don't even have anything to sell right now. On behalf of the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of ₹5 lakh", Madhuri said.

To which Shagufta Ali replied, "Thank you so much. I have no words."

Earlier, speaking to SpotboyE, Ali had said that the projects she has been offered over the last four years never materialised, and the one movie she did shoot for never got completed. She added that the last project she completed was the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

After news of her difficulties broke, the Cine & TV Artistes Association had told ETimes that they would be reaching out to her.

The actor is known for her roles in TV shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, and Sasural Simar Ka.