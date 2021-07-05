Actor Shagufta Ali Reveals She's in a Financial Crunch, CINTAA Reaches Out

Bepannaah actor Shagufta Ali has been part of the film and TV industry for more than three decades. However, recently, it was revealed that Shagufta has been going through a severe financial crunch, coupled with health issues.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, she revealed that the projects she has been offered over the last four years never materialised, and the one movie she did shoot for never got completed. She added that the last project she completed was the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.