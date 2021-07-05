Actor Shagufta Ali Reveals She's in a Financial Crunch, CINTAA Reaches Out
Shagufta Ali starred in the TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'.
Bepannaah actor Shagufta Ali has been part of the film and TV industry for more than three decades. However, recently, it was revealed that Shagufta has been going through a severe financial crunch, coupled with health issues.
In a conversation with SpotboyE, she revealed that the projects she has been offered over the last four years never materialised, and the one movie she did shoot for never got completed. She added that the last project she completed was the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.
"In May, I completed 36 years (in the industry). I started working at the age of 17 and now I am 54. Since that time these four years have shown me the worst period of my life. I had no help. Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive."Shagufta Ali to SpotboyeE
After the news of the actor's difficulties broke, the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) told ETimes that they will be reaching out to Shagufta. CINTAA's Outreach committee chairperson, Amit Behl, said, "This news is very unfortunate. Nupur Alankar from our association will look into the matter." Nupur also confirmed the same.
"We will talk to Shagufta, even visit her. The first issue is to solve her anxiety. And, we shall ask her what she needs. The only thing here is that she is a former committee member of CINTAA, but let me be clear here that does not debar us from coming into the picture."Amit Behl, CINTAA
Behl added that the amount she needs will be raised personally and through the actors enlisted with CINTAA.
Shagufta is known for her roles in TV shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, and Sasural Simar Ka. She was also part of films including Kanoon Apna Apna, Gardish, and Ajooba.
