'It's Been 6 Months': Selena Gomez Confirms Dating Music Producer Benny Blanco

Selena shared more details about her relationship with Benny in some comments. She wrote that Benny "has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” and in another, she said that he is "the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Expressing her admiration for the music producer, Selena wrote in another comment on the fan page, "He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The actor first acknowledged her relationship with Benny by commenting "Facts" on a speculative post about the two musicians dating. Selena further added to the comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Earlier, the actor was romantically linked to singer-songwriter Zayn Malik. The duo was reportedly spotted together at dinner in New York in March 2023.