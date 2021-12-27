ADVERTISEMENT

'Seeta Aur Geeta' Actor Mushtaq Merchant Passes Away at 67

The actor was suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Bollywood actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant passed away on Monday, 27 December, at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67, as per a report by The Times of India. The Seeta Aur Geeta actor was suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Merchant had appeared in several Bollywood movies, including Haath Ki Safai, Jawani Diwani, Saagar to name a few. He was also a part of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra-starrer Sholay, but his role was reportedly edited out because of the length of the movie.

The actor quit films around 16 years back and was engaged in religious activities.

