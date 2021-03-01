Golden Globes: Schitt's Creek Maker Dan Levy Calls for Inclusion
DanLevy's acceptance speech has been hailed by many.
One of our favourite shows in recent times, Schitt's Creek, was honoured with two awards at the 78th Golden Globes. It won the Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy) and Catherine O' Hara won the Best Actress award.
Presented by This Is Us actors Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, the Best Series award was accepted by Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy.
"I would like to congratulate our amazing cast and crew – most of whom are in Canada right now like myself watching from home – for the critical work you all did over these past six seasons. It has taken us to places we never thought possible. And we are so grateful to all of you for it," Dan, 37, said during his acceptance speech.
He continued, "Thank you to the CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this little show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow like so many TV shows out there."
The actor also called for more diversity and inclusion in next year's Golden Globe nominations. "In the spirit of inclusion, I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, because there is so much more to be celebrated," Dan concluded.
At the Golden Globes award show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put out a statement saying that they will reflect on being more diverse in future.
A number of social media users, including celebrities, hailed Dan's speech.
Previously, Golden Globes presenter Ava Duvernay had also called out the lack of inclusion.
