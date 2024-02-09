Sara Ali Khan Pens Shayari On Mom Amrita Singh’s 66th Birthday

The shayari reads, “Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaa. Aap mein bastein mere Praan My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan. And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan. Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan. Doing all that you have isn’t Aasaan Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann. Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan. That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan. Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan. Thank you maa. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan.”