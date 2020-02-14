Critics’ Review: Kartik-Sara’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Gets a Thumbs Down

“Love and lovers are not to be trusted. What about the director? The 2020 production is ambitious, to say the least. A few of Ali’s gambles pay off up until the interval, at which point the 141-minute movie launches into freefall, never to recover. Love Aaj Kal is crammed with non-sequitur conversations and faux philosophical musings, but the best bits are the dialogue-free montages, which reflect the beauty and purity of timeless ardour that the film seems to be aiming for.”

Nandini Ramnath, Scroll