Samantha Prabhu Rubbishes Rumours of Taking ₹25 Crores For Myositis Treatment

A report claimed that Samantha had borrowed Rs 25 crores from a well-known Telugu actor for her treatment.

Some recent reports had suggested that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had taken Rs 25 crore from a Telugu actor for her myositis treatment. Now, Samantha has taken to Instagram Stories to dismiss those rumours. She said that she is capable of taking care of herself after working in the film industry for a long time.

Samantha Prabhu Takes Break From Acting to Focus On Health: What Is Myositis?

"25 crores to treat myositis?! Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I have done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you," the actor wrote.

She added, "Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

Samantha was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition in 2022. According to a Sakshi TV report, Samantha had borrowed Rs 25 crore from a well-known Telugu actor. The actor's identity had not been revealed.

