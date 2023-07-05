Samantha Prabhu to Take a Year-Long Break From Acting After 'Citadel': Report

Marking a year of battling Myositis, Samantha had recently shared on Instagram, "t’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking."