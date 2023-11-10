'It Was a Massive Block of Shoot': Salman Khan on the Toughest Scene In Tiger 3

Salman told Vareity, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest – I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this."

The actor also opened up about the scenes he enjoyed shooting the most. "I quite enjoyed shooting for “'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is another track added to that list," he told Variety.

Speaking about his film, Salman further told the publication, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theaters."