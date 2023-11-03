'One Man Army': Salman Khan Drops New Promo For 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3 will release in theatres on Sunday, 12 Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe in India. The first film in the universe, Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was released in 2012, followed by its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

The third film in the universe, War, was released in 2019 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The recent release Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was the fourth instalment in the spy universe franchise.