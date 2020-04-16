Salman Delivers a Strong Message Against Attacks on Doctors
Bollywood star Salman Khan has been continuously encouraging his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis. In another video message, the actor has delivered a strong-worded message against the lockdown violations and attacks on frontline workers.
In an Instagram video, Salman spoke about the action taken against the violators.“Agar aap bahar nahi nikal rahe hote apne dost aur yaaron ke saath, toh policewaale aapke putto pe danda nahi maar rahe hotel (Had you not been venturing out with your friends, the police wouldn’t be hitting you) Do you think the police is enjoying it?” he said.
Talking about those providing essential services, Salman said, “Police, nurses, doctors, bank employees are working 18 hours a day. They aren’t working for themselves, but for you. They aren’t trying to stop you, they're trying to stop the spread of coronavirus.”
He also asked fans to be more grateful of those putting their lives at risk for everyone’s well being. “Doctors aur nurses aapki jaan bachaane ke liye aaye aur aapne unpe patthar barsa diye (You started pelting stone at doctors and nurses who wanted to save your lives?)” he said. “Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Where are you running? Towards life or death?” he added.
Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse, along with his nephew, Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan. They had come to the farmhouse for two days, but got stuck there as the lockdown was announced.
