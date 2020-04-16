Salman Delivers a Strong Message Against Attacks on Doctors

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been continuously encouraging his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis. In another video message, the actor has delivered a strong-worded message against the lockdown violations and attacks on frontline workers.

In an Instagram video, Salman spoke about the action taken against the violators.“Agar aap bahar nahi nikal rahe hote apne dost aur yaaron ke saath, toh policewaale aapke putto pe danda nahi maar rahe hotel (Had you not been venturing out with your friends, the police wouldn’t be hitting you) Do you think the police is enjoying it?” he said.