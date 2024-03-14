ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Salman Khan Lauds Laapataa Ladies; Mistakes It For Kiran Rao's Directorial Debut

Salman Khan praises Laapataa ladies, mistaking it for Kiran Rao's directorial debut.

Hindi Female

Salman Khan praised Kiran Rao's satire Laapataa Ladies, but mistakenly referred to it as her directorial debut despite her actual debut being in 2010 with Dhobi Ghat.

Salman took to his X profile to write, “Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)?”

Here's the post:

Laapataa Ladies follows the tale of two young brides who become separated during a train journey. The narrative unfolds as Manohar (played by Ravi Kishan), a police officer, takes on the responsibility of investigating the missing persons case.

Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, known for hits like Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, is presented by Jio Studios. Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande have produced the film under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script penned by Biplab Goswami.

Topics:  Salman Khan 

3 months
12 months
12 months
