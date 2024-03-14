Salman Khan Lauds Laapataa Ladies; Mistakes It For Kiran Rao's Directorial Debut

Laapataa Ladies follows the tale of two young brides who become separated during a train journey. The narrative unfolds as Manohar (played by Ravi Kishan), a police officer, takes on the responsibility of investigating the missing persons case.

Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, known for hits like Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, is presented by Jio Studios. Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande have produced the film under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script penned by Biplab Goswami.