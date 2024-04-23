Salman Khan House Firing Case: Divers Retrieve Pistol From River in Gujrat

Two pistols allegedly employed in the shooting incident targeting the Mumbai residence of Bollywood star Salman Khan have been retrieved from the Tapi river in Gujrat, the police disclosed, as per a report by ANI.
Additionally, divers recovered three magazines and 13 cartridges during the operation in Surat. In a footage released by the authorities, a diver surfaces from the river clutching one of the firearms.
Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, the individuals who discharged five rounds at the Galaxy Apartment residence of actor Salman Khan in Bandra on 14 April, were arrested in Gujarat last week. Police allege they were acting under the direction of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol.
"The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should targeted this way," Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters gathered outside the actor's home after the shooting took place.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)