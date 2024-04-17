'No fear, Salman Khan Will Continue Work': Father Salim Khan on Firing Incident

Salim Khan told India Today, "nothing to fear" and that "the matter is now with the police".

Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, fired shots at Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. They were apprehended late Monday night in Gujarat's Kutch. Police confirmed their association with gangster Lawrance Bishnoi's group.

"The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should targeted this way," Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters gathered outside the actor's home.

"No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi," he added.