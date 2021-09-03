Saira Banu Battling Depression, Has Refused Angiogram: Doctor
Doctors have reportedly said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem.
Veteran actor Saira Banu, who is currently admitted at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, has been diagnosed with a heart problem, and doctors have advised angiogram procedure. However, Banu has refused permission, a doctor told PTI on Thursday.
On 28 August, Banu was hospitalised following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar. "After some cardiac tests, Saira Banu has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. We suggested a coronary angiogram, but she has refused to undergo the procedure. Once she gives consent, we can go ahead", a Hinduja Hospital doctor told PTI.
As per the doctor attending to Saira Banu, the veteran actor has been battling depression ever since her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away. "She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home”, the doctor told PTI. Banu will reportedly be discharged from ICU and moved to a room soon.
Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July due to age-related issues. The couple had tied the knot in October 1966.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.