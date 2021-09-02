Veteran Actor Saira Banu Is Stable; Doctors Have Advised Angiography

Banu’s family friend Faisal Farooqui, told Indian Express, “Saira ji is admitted to the hospital and the doctors have advised a few tests. Saira Ji’s doctor Nitin Gokhale suspects that there could be an issue with her left ventricular, for which she will need to go through an angiography, but that’s not urgent. But we are going with what the doctor says. All said and done, Saira ji is stable and should be out of the hospital soon.”

Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale told ETimes, "She (Saira Banu) is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow.” Earlier, Faisal had said in a statement that Saira Banu was admitted due to chest congestion and is under a lot of observation and precautions considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollywood actor Dharmendra told ETimes that Banu had told him that she hasn’t been keeping well. He said, “I couldn’t reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well…I did not ask too many questions but you can understand how she must be feeling after Dilip Kumar passed away.”

Saira Banu’s husband, late Dilip Kumar, passed away on 7 July due to age-related issue. The couple had tied the knot in October 1966.