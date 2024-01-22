Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised; Undergoes Elbow Surgery For An Old Injury: Report

According to the PTI report, post-surgery, the Adipurush actor shared in a statement, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

A source from the hospital also told the agency that the actor is "doing well now."

Saif reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was last seen in director Om Raut's Adipursh, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.