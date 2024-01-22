ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised; Undergoes Elbow Surgery For An Old Injury: Report

"It is a part of the wear and tear of what we do," Saif Ali Khan said in a statement.

Actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly underwent an elbow surgery on Monday, 22 January, after an old injury got aggravated during the shoot of his upcoming film.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 53-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after he injured himself while performing an action sequence for the film.

According to the PTI report, post-surgery, the Adipurush actor shared in a statement, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

A source from the hospital also told the agency that the actor is "doing well now."

Saif reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was last seen in director Om Raut's Adipursh, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Saif Ali Khan 

