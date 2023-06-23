ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Saif Ali Khan to Share Screen With Daughter Sara Ali Khan in New Project: Report

Saif Ali Khan to Share Screen With Daughter Sara Ali Khan in New Project: Report

A picture from Sara and Saif's shoot for the upcoming project is currently doing the rounds on social media.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Saif Ali Khan to Share Screen With Daughter Sara Ali Khan in New Project: Report
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly going to share screen space for their upcoming project. The father-daughter duo recently shot for the untitled project; however, its details are still kept under wraps.

A picture of the duo from the shoot recently surfaced on social media, wherein Saif was dressed as a prisoner and Sara was dressed as a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Sara shared a picture of herself with her father, Saif, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, from the film city in Mumbai. She captioned the post, "It's in the jeans".

Here, have a look at her post:

Talking about the project, a source told ETimes, "The bond between Saif and Sara is palpable, and that created a comfortable and joyful atmosphere during the shoot."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush. Sara, on the other hand, was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read

5 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have

5 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Saif Ali Khan   Sara Ali Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×